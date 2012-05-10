American Public Education Inc (APEI.O) forecast a slowdown in new student sign-ups, saying steps taken to prevent abuse of federal funds have deterred potential students from enrolling.

Shares of the for-profit online education provider fell 15 percent after the bell on Thursday.

A new identity verification software that the company started using in late March hurt enrollments, Chief Executive Wally Boston said on a post-earnings conference call.

The software, typically used in the commercial credit card industry, checked students' background but had tough measures that put students on hold instead of enrolling them immediately.

The company has now made modifications to the software, and enrollment trends have improved since then, Boston said.

The company expects second-quarter new student enrollments to grow 2 to 4 percent, down sharply from the 15 percent growth in the first quarter.

It forecast second-quarter earnings of 41 cents to 47 cents per share and revenue growth of 14 to 22 percent.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's first-quarter net income rose to $9.1 million, or 50 cents per share, from $7.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 29 percent to $75.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $74.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at $31.87 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)