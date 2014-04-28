Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
NEW YORK American Realty Capital Properties Inc ARCP.O is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp NRF.N, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would combine a major property owner with a real estate financing company.
The discussions between the two real estate investment trusts are preliminary, and there is no guarantee a deal would materialize, the people said on Monday, requesting anonymity because the matter is not public.
Shares of NorthStar, a loan originator and manager of commercial real estate debt, rose over 9 percent on Monday, bringing the company's market value to roughly $5.8 billion.
Shares of American Capital Realty were down 1.3 percent to $12.82 in midday trading. The New York-based company, which has a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion, has been acquisitive in recent years; it bought Cole Real Estate Investments Inc last year.
A spokesman for American Realty declined to comment on the deal talks, which were earlier reported by the Financial Times. NorthStar could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.