The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday cleared AmeriGas Partners LP's proposed acquisition of a rival propane distributor, Energy Transfer Partners LP's Heritage Propane, under the condition that it exclude the company's cylinder exchange business.

The deal, as proposed, would have reduced competition and raised prices in the market for the cylinders consumers use to fuel barbecue grills and patio heaters, the FTC said.

The deal, valued at $2.8 billion when it was signed in October, was designed to help the largest U.S. propane retailer nearly double its customers and cash in on a price increase for the heating fuel.

But the deal would have combined the second- and third- largest players in the United States market for small, portable tanks pre-filled with propane, the FTC said.

Consumers exchange the empty tanks for pre-filled ones.

The original deal would have reduced competition in both the nationwide market and in several regional markets, the FTC said.

Heritage Propane Express played a key role as a "maverick" in the industry, the FTC said, because it offered lower prices and better terms to retailers than its competitors did.

According to the settlement, Energy Transfer Partners has to maintain the viability of Heritage Propane Express for two years, or clear any sale of the unit with the FTC.

AmeriGas serves 1.3 million customers with 1,200 propane distribution facilities in all 50 states, and sells more than one billion gallons of propane a year, the FTC said.

A spokesman for AmeriGas did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)