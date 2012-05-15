NEW YORK Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) is seeking to generate one-fifth of its profits outside the United States within the next decade, helped by a new acquisition and potential future deals, its top executive said on Tuesday.

Amerisource completed earlier this month its $520 million purchase of privately held World Courier Group, the largest deal in its history.

World Courier specializes in transporting and storing medicines for use in clinical trials all over the world, but Amerisource Chief Executive Officer Steve Collis also sees it as a potential springboard for international expansion.

"The U.S. market is mature," Collis said in an interview. "We think there's an opportunity to take some of the practices that we have and use them outside the U.S."

Currently, Collis said, about 4 percent of the company's profit comes from other countries.

"I would hope that maybe 20 percent of earnings could come from foreign sources," he said, adding that he envisions "a more significant presence outside the U.S. over the next five to 10 years."

Amerisource, with a market value of more than $9 billion, is one of the three largest wholesalers of prescription drugs in the United States, along with McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N).

In its most recently completed fiscal year, the Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based company posted revenue of $80.2 billion. Net income was $707 million, or 0.9 percent of revenue.

Collis, an 18-year veteran of the company who became CEO last July, said he expects "very little" of the $100 billion in growth in global pharmaceutical sales over the next five years to come from the United States.

"We're looking at a pretty flat U.S. market," he said.

Aside from its wholesaling business, Amerisource specializes in distributing specialty drugs for cancer and other medications that often are infused. It also provides consulting services to manufacturers, including help securing reimbursement and designing clinical trials.

World Courier has locations in more than 50 countries, including Singapore, Russia, China, South Africa, Israel and South Korea.

"Our objective is to take those countries where we have the depot locations (for storing medicines) and more of a built-out infrastructure and look at those as the emerging opportunities first," Collis said. "We just think we have got that local knowledge of healthcare that is going to really benefit us."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Michele Gershberg)