Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) said on Tuesday it signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held World Courier Group Inc for $520 million in cash.
AmerisourceBergen said the deal is expected to be neutral to the company's 2012 earnings, and add 6 cents to 10 cents to earnings per share in fiscal 2013.
The transaction is subject to regulatory reviews and closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2012, which ends June 30.
World Courier, a provider of transportation, storage and distribution services for multinational biopharmaceutical clinical trials, will become a new operating segment within AmerisourceBergen.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.