Insurer UnitedHealth's quarterly profit, revenue beats
UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business.
Amgen Inc on Monday said it will scrap all trials of its experimental treatment rilotumumab in patients with advanced stomach cancer, after a safety monitoring board associated it with a higher incidence of deaths.
The world's largest biotechnology company said the independent safety board found that patients taking both the drug and chemotherapy had an increased number of deaths than those taking chemotherapy alone.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for additional details.
SEOUL South Korea will downgrade its bird flu alert level by one notch from the highest level starting from Wednesday as no new cases have been reported for about two weeks, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.