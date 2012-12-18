NEW YORK Biotech company Amgen Inc is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday in a criminal case in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, prosecutors said.

A brief statement from the U.S. Attorney's office gave no details of the charges Amgen would plead guilty to.

Representatives of Amgen could not immediately be reached to comment on the subject matter of the expected plea.

Amgen in October 2011 said it had taken a $780 million charge to settle a probe into allegedly illegal sales and marketing practices. The investigation, relating to sales of its anemia drugs Aranesp and Epogen, had been conducted for several years by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Seattle.

Amgen said at the time that if settlement discussions were successful, the $780 million would resolve federal probes and related state Medicaid claims as well as other litigation. But the company did not disclose when and if it would plead guilty to criminal charges.

The biotechnology company disclosed in court papers filed in 2010 that it has been under investigation by the Brooklyn federal prosecutor since 2006 in connection with alleged violations of the False Claims Act and other federal statutes.

