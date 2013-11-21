An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Shares of biotechnology company Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday amid concerns that data at an upcoming medical meeting will not help the competitive profile of its recently acquired blood cancer drug Kyprolis.

Kyprolis, approved last year by U.S. regulators as a treatment for advanced multiple myeloma, was acquired as part of Amgen's nearly $10 billion buyout of Onyx Pharmaceuticals earlier this year.

Researchers are scheduled to present data from studies of the Amgen drug, as well as from other blood cancer drugs such as Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) Pomalyst, in early December at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology in New Orleans.

In a research note ahead of the conference, Bank of America said Celgene management reported increasing concerns from big myeloma centers about the potential risk of heart problems in patients treated with Kyprolis.

Amgen, in an emailed statement, called the research note "misleading."

The BofA note suggested that Kyprolis, for which full FDA approval depends on the outcome of ongoing Phase 3 trials, could be reserved for patients with high-risk myeloma.

"In our follow up with Celgene, they acknowledged citing anecdotal reports from high volume multiple myeloma centers of cardiovascular events with Kyprolis, but also clarified that they made no representation of the event rates being any different than what is already included in the Kyprolis label," Amgen said.

To date, the independent monitors overseeing clinical trials of Kyprolis have not reported any specific safety concerns.

Amgen said it remains "enthusiastic" about the ongoing studies of Kyprolis and prospects for the drug.

Shares of Amgen, which have gained 33 percent over the past 12 months, were down 2.6 percent at $112.58 in late trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Nick Zieminski)