(This story corrects headline and first paragraph in Aug. 18 story to replace "thyroid" with "parathyroid"))

Drugmaker Amgen Inc said its experimental drug to reduce parathyroid levels in patients with chronic kidney disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, AMG 416, treats hyperparathyroidism, or excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, in kidney disease patients.

The results follow the recent announcement of positive data from a placebo-controlled late-stage study of AMG 416, which was similar in design and size.

(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)