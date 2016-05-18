SYDNEY Australian wealth manager AMP Capital on Thursday said it has reached a deal to acquire the largest U.S. underground parking system for $370 million in a joint venture with private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

The acquisition gives the joint venture exclusive concessionaire rights and responsibilities to operate, manage, maintain and collect parking fees and other revenue in connection with Chicago Downtown Public Parking System, AMP Capital said in a statement.

AMP Capital, the investment arm of Australia's top wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX), has $117 billion in funds under management as of end-December. This is the first North American asset for AMP Capital's global infrastructure platform.

Macquarie (MQG.AX) acted as financial advisor to AMP Capital and Northleaf with Allen & Overy LLP and Barnes and Thornburg LLC serving as legal advisors.

