Shares of AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, fell more than 10 percent on Tuesday amid concerns that the carrier has made little progress toward a labor contract with its pilots union.

The third-largest U.S. airline, which some analysts' estimates is a candidate for bankruptcy, cannot continue without a Chapter 11 filing if its labor costs remain higher than piers.

Some industry watchers have been looking for a contract with the Allied Pilots Association for weeks and have gotten discouraged about the prospects after years of stalemate.

"The absence of progress this week in contract talks between AMR Corp management and the Allied Pilots Association raises the risk that American Airlines will be forced into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing," said Bill Warlick, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings in a research note.

"After five years of unsuccessful bargaining for new contracts, American's pilots appear committed to proposals that would drive AMR's unit labor costs still higher at a time when the airline's margin performance continues to lag significantly behind that of competing U.S. carriers such as United and Delta," Warlick said.

Experts frequently note that AMR's top rivals United Airlines (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) have lower labor costs because they restructured in bankruptcy, while AMR has not. AMR has said it would prefer to cut its costs without court protection.

Helane Becker, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co, said that with AMR's board of directors expected to meet on Wednesday, the company has a self-imposed deadline to reach a deal.

"That's why the company would like an agreement as soon as possible," Becker said, noting that the deadline may not be respected by the pilots union.

A union spokesman was not immediately available on Tuesday, but said previously that a deal could come this week.

The airline said on Monday that it has reached a tentative labor deal with the Transport Workers Union for its dispatchers. The agreement would require a membership vote to take effect.

Shares of AMR were down 10.7 percent at $1.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Bernard Orr)