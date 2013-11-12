US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines said on Tuesday they agreed to give up dozens of airport slots to settle a lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice that sought to block the airlines from merging to create the world's largest carrier, to be called American Airlines.

Divestitures are due 90 to 180 days after the merger is completed, unless the U.S. allows time extensions.

The following are details of the settlement:

Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA):

Divest 52 slot pairs, plus gates, including 16 to JetBlue Airways Corp in exchange for slots at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA):

Divest 17 slot pairs, plus gates, including five to Southwest Airlines Co and 12 to either Southwest or others.

Other key airports:

Divest gates and associated facilities at five "key" airports:

- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

- Dallas Love Field (DAL)

- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

- Miami International Airport (MIA)

Smaller cities:

American Airlines would maintain daily service, except holidays, to specified cities in six states for a minimum of five years following the completion of the merger. Those include:

Arizona:

FLAGSTAFF

PHOENIX

TUCSON INTERNATIONAL

YUMA

Florida:

DAYTONA BEACH

KEY WEST

FT. LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL

GAINESVILLE

JACKSONVILLE INTERNATIONAL

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL

MELBOURNE KENNEDY

WEST PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL

PENSACOLA REGIONAL

FORT MYERS REGIONAL

SARASOTA/BRADENTON

TALLAHASSEE MUNICIPAL

TAMPA INTERNATIONAL

VALPARAISO/FT WALTON BEACH

Michigan:

KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK

DETROIT WAYNE COUNTY

FLINT BISHOP

GRAND RAPIDS KENT CITY

MARQUETTE

TRAVERSE CITY

Pennsylvania:

ALLENTOWN BETHLEHEM

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

ERIE INTERNATIONAL

WILLIAMSPORT

HARRISBURG INTERNATIONAL

PHILADELPHIA PA/WILM'TON INTERNATIONAL

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL

STATE COLLEGE

Tennessee:

NASHVILLE METRO

CHATTANOOGA LOVELL

MEMPHIS INTERNATIONAL

TRI-CITY AIRPORT MUNICIPAL

KNOXVILLE TYSON

Virginia:

CHARLOTTESVILLE ALBEMARLE

WASHINGTON DULLES

LYNCHBURG

NORFOLK INTERNATIONAL

HAMPTON INTERNATIONAL

RICHMOND/WMBG INTERNATIONAL

ROANOKE MUNICIPAL

Sources: Court documents

