Power systems maker AMSC (AMSC.O) said it laid off more than a fifth of its workforce, as it looks to trim costs to return to profitability after cutting ties with its former top customer Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS).

Including Tuesday's reductions, AMSC said it expects the cost-cut initiatives it has undertaken since March 31 to reduce annualized expenditures by more than $50 million.

The company had, in August, laid off 150 employees.

AMSC, which makes the core electrical systems used in wind turbines, expects to take charges of less than $3.0 million for severance-related costs in the fiscal quarter ending December 31.

AMSC has been aiming a rebound through cost-reductions and market expansion after falling out with Sinovel the Chinese firm refused to accept shipments from the U.S. company.

Shares of AMSC, which lost 86 percent of their value this year, closed at $4 Monday on Nasdaq.

