TOKYO All Nippon Airways (9202.T) said on Tuesday it will buy three Boeing Co (BA.N) 777-300ER jets and one 767 cargo aircraft, with the orders worth $1.13 billion based on the airplane maker's list price.

The 777-300ER has a list price of $315 million, while the 767 freighter carries a list price of $185.4 million.

Earlier, the airline reported 5.61 billion yen ($57.26 million) operating loss for the three months ended June 30.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)