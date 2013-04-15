Investment firm Vintage Capital Group LLC offered to buy Anaren Inc ANEN.O for $23 per share in a deal that values the telecommunication components maker at about $300 million.

The offer represents a premium of 17 percent to Anaren's Monday close of $19.61 on the Nasdaq. Anaren shares rose 10 percent in extended trading.

Vintage Capital holds 12.8 percent in East Syracuse, New York-based Anaren.

Private equity firm Discovery Equity Partners, which holds a 5.9 percent stake in Anaren, urged the company's board last week to solicit offers from "certain parties".

