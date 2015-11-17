With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
Angie's List Inc rejected IAC/InterActiveCorp's proposal to buy the consumer review website operator for about $512 million.
Angie's List said on Tuesday IAC's proposal "dramatically undervalues" the company and its long-term standalone prospects.
Barry Diller's IAC, which owns Investopedia, video-sharing website Vimeo and mobile dating app Tinder, offered to buy Angie's List for $8.75 per share last week.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co , one of the largest U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion, giving Sinclair a greater foothold in big broadcast markets like New York and Chicago.