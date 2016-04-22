The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) said its proposal for Anglo American Plc to report on environmental risks associated with climate change was passed at the miner's annual shareholders meeting.Anglo American

The resolution requires Anglo American to state strategies undertaken by the company relating to climate change, Calpers said in a statement Thursday. (bit.ly/1Sz5TlI)

Calpers, which owns about 0.5 percent of Anglo American, co-filed the resolution along with a coalition of asset owners assembled by CCLA Investment Management.

Anglo American could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)