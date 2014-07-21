Sweden's SCA rejected $25 billion bid for hygiene arm: report
STOCKHOLM Sweden's SCA has rejected a recent bid for its hygiene arm and an offer last year for its forestry business, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
JOHANNESBURG Anglo American Platinum said on Monday "a number" of suitors had expressed interest in buying the strike-hit mines it is selling in South Africa.
Amplats chief executive Chris Griffith also said on a conference call with journalists that the company would stick to growth and capital spending plans for the South African mines it is keeping.
NEW YORK Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.