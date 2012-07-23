DUBLIN The former finance director of Anglo Irish Bank on Monday became the first person to be charged in relation to a long-running fraud investigation into the scandal-hit, failed lender most directly associated with the country's financial meltdown.

Willie McAteer, 61, who resigned from the bank ahead of its nationalization in January 2009, faces a total of 16 charges after being arrested as part of the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the bank.

Ireland's Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) and the police have been investigating events leading up to the nationalization of Anglo for over three years, including whether deposits were used to mask large withdrawals.

Anglo, recently renamed the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), is being slowly wound down after years of reckless lending left the state with a 30 billion euro ($36.50 billion) bill, almost half of the amount needed to bail out the entire sector.

