Guinness World Records announced some of the inductees into its 2016 edition on Thursday and as expected, a few quirky animals have made their way into the book.

Among the new records holders are Bertie, the world’s fastest tortoise with a pace of 0.28 metres per second and Purin the beagle with the title of “most balls caught by a dogs with the paws in one minute”.

The Guinness World Records 2016 is out on Sept. 10.