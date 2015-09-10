Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
Guinness World Records announced some of the inductees into its 2016 edition on Thursday and as expected, a few quirky animals have made their way into the book.
Among the new records holders are Bertie, the world’s fastest tortoise with a pace of 0.28 metres per second and Purin the beagle with the title of “most balls caught by a dogs with the paws in one minute”.
The Guinness World Records 2016 is out on Sept. 10.
NEW YORK Legendary singer Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but the native New Yorker was in his hometown on Wednesday celebrating his long, prolific career as a singer and a painter.