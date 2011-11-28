Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Actress Anne Hathaway, known for roles in "The Princess Diaries" and "The Devil Wears Prada," is engaged to boyfriend Adam Shulman, her spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman provided no details beyond confirming the engagement.
Oscar-nominated Hathaway, 29, has been dating Shulman, an actor and jewelry designer, since 2008.
Their engagement comes after the actress went through a public break-up with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri in 2008, when Follieri was arrested and pleaded guilty on fraud charges.
Hathaway stars in upcoming superhero film "The Dark Knight Rises," playing Catwoman opposite Christian Bale's Batman, set for release in 2012.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis