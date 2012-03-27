Organic foods maker Annie's priced shares at $19, above its expected range on Tuesday, according to an underwriter.

The Berkeley, California-based company sold 5 million shares, as planned, against a $16 to $18 range, raising $95 million. On Monday, Annie's raised its expected range from $14 to $16.

Annie's selling shareholders will sell 4.05 million shares and the company will sell the remaining shares being offered. Private equity firm Solera Capital owns 90.5 percent of current stock and will sell 3.7 million shares.

Annie's will use its proceeds to pay down debt, as well as pay a $1.3 million fee to Solera for the termination of an advisory agreement.

In 2011, Annie's revenue grew 23 percent to $117.6 million. Profit increased to $20.2 million from $6.0 million the year before.

Annie's, known for its bunny mascot and products like macaroni and cheese and snack crackers, is available in over 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Annie's is one of nine offerings to hit the public markets this week. Other high profile IPOs include mobile advertising company Millennial Media, industrial parts maker Rexnord, wireless communications company Vocera and e-commerce company Cafe Press.

"Annie's is the hottest deal of the week," said Scott Sweet, managing partner at IPO Boutique. "They have only a few products but they've executed very well and have high brand awareness."

Annie's IPO underwriters include J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse.

Annie's will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker "BNNY."

(Reporting By Olivia Oran; editing by Andre Grenon and Bob Burgdorfer)