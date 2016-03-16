A shopper rides an escalator past a logo of Hitachi Corp at an electronics retail store in Tokyo February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MILAN An Italian court said on Wednesday it had accepted a request by Hitachi (6501.T) to suspend a decision by market regulator Consob asking the Japanese conglomerate to raise the price of a buyout offer on Ansaldo STS (STS.MI).

The ruling upheld a decision taken by the court on a temporary basis in February.

The court said in its ruling on Wednesday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that a hearing on the substance of Hitachi's appeal had been set for May 17.

Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minorities in January after buying a 40 percent stake in the rail signaling company from Finmeccanica SIFI.MI last year at the same price.

But in February Consob forced Hitachi to raise its bid to 9.899 euros per share after complaints by some investment funds that the price was too low.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)