NEW YORK Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the company would base its 2018 individual health insurance plans on the U.S. government continuing to pay subsidies that help reduce patient costs but added that those plans would change if those payments are not extended.

Swedish said Anthem would adjust rates and market participation if there is no renewal of these cost-sharing subsidies. Their 2018 funding has been put into question by Republicans and President Donald Trump, who are seeking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

