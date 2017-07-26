Anthem threatens to exit more Obamacare markets in 2018

FILE PHOTO: A sign at the office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 5, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anthem Inc, a health insurer with more than 1 million customers in Obamacare individual insurance plans, on Wednesday threatened to further shrink its 2018 market participation.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss second-quarter financial profits, Chief Executive Officer Joe Swedish said that uncertainty about the government paying for the subsidies that make these plans affordable for millions of Americans could force Anthem to exit states where it has already submitted initial 2018 rate proposals.