HONG KONG Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd (1208.HK) said on Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd AVM.AXAVM.TO to February 16, the third such extension.

The offer of C$8.00 per share for Anvil, 39 percent owned by commodities trader Trafigura AG TRAFGF.UL, had been due to close on January 11.

Democratic Republic of the Congo's state-owned mining body, Gecamines, under pressure to raise cash, has indicated that it believes the Minmetals deal announced in September triggers a review of the lease for Kinsevere, Anvil's flagship investment, and Mutoshi, a copper-cobalt project.

