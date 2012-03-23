Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
AOL Inc has received buyout offers from private equity firms and has hired Evercore Partners Inc to help it sell its over 800 strong patent portfolio, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Providence Equity Partners Inc, TPG Capital and Silver Lake, among others, have approached AOL about taking the Internet company private, but no deal has been struck yet, Bloomberg cited sources as saying.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which together with its affiliates owns 5.2 percent of AOL's stock, recently said it had been approached by several third parties who believe AOL's patent portfolio could produce more than $1 billion in licensing income if properly monetized.
AOL was not available for comments immediately. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust authorities opened an investigation on Friday into Qualcomm's $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors , ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. smartphone chipmaker to offer concessions to address their concerns.