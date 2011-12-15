SYDNEY U.S. energy company Apache Energy (APA.N) has stuck a deal with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) to buy a 65 percent stake in ammonia producer Burrup Fertilisers, Australian media reported on Friday.

The conditional deal is reported to be worth close to $600 million and is at a discount to an offer by Wesfarmers (WES.AX) made last year of close to A$800 million.

Burrup entered receivership last year owing at least A$800 million to ANZ, which seized the majority stake owned by the Oswal Group of India, headed by tycoon Pankaj Oswal.

Burrup will still need to get the deal past 35 percent shareholder, Norwegian chemical company Yarra (YAR.OL), which could invoke its preemptive rights to match the offer.

The planned sale could still be thwarted by legal action by Oswal, the Australian newspaper reported.

Along with the ammonia plant, Burrup Holdings owns a project to build a technical ammonium nitrate production plant next to the ammonia plant. TAN is the main ingredient in explosives used in mining.

Burrup was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Lincoln Feast)