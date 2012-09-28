Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
BRUSSELS Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Friday it had sufficient cash and financing available to buy the rest of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI, which it is set to control after a two-month takeover battle.
Heineken said the average acquisition financing costs were expected to be below 3 percent per year.
Earlier on Friday, shareholders of Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) voted to sell their stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, giving full control to Heineken.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
PARIS Societe Generale will sell up to 23 percent of its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering (IPO) this month, the French bank said on Monday, potentially raising as much as 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).