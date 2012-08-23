NEW YORK Private equity firms including Bain Capital LLC and American Securities LLC are preparing bids for Apex Tool Group, a joint venture between Danaher Corp (DHR.N) and Cooper Industries Plc CBE.N, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Platinum Equity LLC and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) have also been involved in the auction for the maker of industrial hand and power tools, although these buyout firms' interest has cooled in recent weeks, the sources said.

One source said the bids are due on Friday for Apex, which makes Crescent wrenches, Lufkin measuring tapes as well as hand tools for Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) Craftsman brand.

The auction for Apex, which other sources have estimated to have an enterprise value of around $1.5 billion, has been going on for last few months.

Representatives for Bain and Apollo declined to comment. American Securities, Platinum and Apex Tool Group did not return calls for a comment.

The sources asked not to be named because the auction is not public.

Danaher and Cooper formed Apex in 2010 by combining their tool businesses -- Danaher Tool Group and Cooper Tools -- and named Danaher executive Steve Breitzka to head the venture. Each has a 50 percent stake.

Cooper valued its investment in Apex at $552.5 million as of the end of the second quarter.

Sparks, Maryland-based Apex is one of the world's largest makers of hand and power tools, according to its website. It has dozens of its own brands and also makes some of the tools sold by large retailers including Sears.

The joint venture, which has facilities in more than 30 countries and employees 7,600 employees worldwide, has about $1.2 billion in annual revenues, according to its website.

Apex is among several assets being sold by diversified industrial conglomerates this year as companies seek to streamline their portfolios and also to take advantage of robust financing markets for private equity buyers.

Buyout firms, flush with capital they are looking to put to work and backed by readily available financing for leveraged buyouts, have been actively snapping up assets being carved out of conglomerates.

Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and BC Partners last month agreed to buy industrial businesses of United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary for $3.46 billion.

Carlyle is also negotiating a deal to buy chemical maker DuPont's car paint unit for more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.

