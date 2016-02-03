NEW YORK Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) on Wednesday unveiled a $250 million share buyback after posting a disappointing 69 percent slide in fourth-quarter earnings on the back of falling oil prices.

The results echoed those last week of Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the world's largest alternative asset manager. Its earnings also took a beating last quarter as plunging oil prices depressed energy investments.

Apollo, which manages around $170 billion in assets, said it planned to buy back $250 million of its own shares to underscore its confidence in its own business.

The firm's economic net income (ENI), which accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses, fell to $32.9 million between October and December, or 8 cents per share. That is down from $106.1 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts expected Apollo's ENI to rise around 12 percent to 25.8 cents per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We see a significantly undervalued company," Apollo founder and CEO Leon Black said.

Apollo shares have shed nearly 15 percent since the beginning of the year to touch a more than three-year low. They fell 2.6 percent to $12.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The U.S. private equity industry has had a rough start to 2016. Not a single high-yield bond - the staple financing for leveraged buyouts - has been issued this year as banks are struggling to sell them to customers, a development that some bankers say hasn't occurred in more than 20 years.

Banks are also lending fewer of the riskiest junk-rated loans that fund buyouts, further tightening financing conditions.

Credit and private equity investments, which account for 71 percent and 22 percent of total assets managed by Apollo, posted negative returns last quarter.

The value of Apollo's credit investments shrank 1.4 percent on a net basis, dragged by unrealized mark-to-market losses against a "challenging market backdrop," Apollo said.

Its private equity investments were also dented by lower oil prices, though the bigger drag was a $45 million charge it expects to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over disclosure failures of a type of fees it charges.

However, due to Apollo's ability to hold unprofitable investments for as long as a decade, it may not realize some of the losses it currently recognizes on paper.

Distributable earnings, which show the actual cash Apollo pays in dividends, fell to 28 cents in the fourth quarter, from 35 cents a year ago.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)