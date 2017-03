MUMBAI Shares in Apollo Tires Ltd (APLO.NS) rose 3.8 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB.N) lost its U.S. court bid on Monday to force the Indian tire maker to complete their proposed $2.3 billion merger.

Under the terms of the merger, Apollo can walk away from the deal on December 31. Investors have worried a takeover of Cooper would lead to a strong increase in debt levels at Apollo.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)