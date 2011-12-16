NEW YORK Private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) said it would buy asset manager Stone Tower Capital LLC, almost doubling its credit assets under management and making capital markets its largest business.

Apollo has led the drive among big private equity firms such as Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) to expand beyond their dealmaking roots into alternative assets.

Apollo agreed to merge Stone Tower into its operations, boosting its assets under management in credit by $17 billion to about $39 billion. Stone Tower invests mostly in senior debt through a plethora of U.S. corporate credit funds on behalf of separately managed accounts.

With banks tightening their purse strings and shedding assets to meet more stringent capital requirements, private equity groups involved in credit investment see major opportunities in the sector.

"We believe the global macro environment, secular trends in the financial services sector, and Apollo's long history and track record in credit asset management will result in significant growth," Apollo Chief Executive and co-founder Leon Black said in a statement.

Apollo had grown mostly organically in credit before announcing the deal with Stone Tower. Its peers have also been eyeing credit asset managers, with Carlyle Group last month agreeing to buy Churchill Financial LLC, a manager of a $1.25 billion collateralized loan obligation.

Such deals can also be an effective way for firms to bolster their assets under management and the fees they generate. Carlyle made its biggest-ever move into asset management earlier this year when it took over AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Emerging Sovereign Group LLC, creating a global alternative asset manager with about $153 billion of assets under management across 86 funds and 49 fund-of-funds vehicles.

ONE BLOCK AWAY

Stone Tower was founded in 2001 by Michael Levitt and Anthony Edson, who left one-time private equity behemoth Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc. Stone Tower is one block from Apollo's Manhattan offices.

Levitt, Stone Tower's chairman and chief executive, is to join Apollo under a long-term employment agreement as vice chairman of Apollo Credit Management. Apollo did not disclose financial terms of the agreement.

In October, Apollo acquired Gulf Stream Asset Management, which has $3 billion in assets under management, for $33.6 million.

About $5 billion of Stone Tower's structured products have an estimated 12 to 18 months left.

Stone Tower was advised by GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP on the transaction with Apollo. Apollo was advised by Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

(Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis; editing by John Wallace)