Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
AppDirect, which helps developers and businesses create, use and sell apps, said it raised $140 million in a funding round led by an investment fund advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, valuing the company at $1.04 billion.
Existing investors including Foundry Group, iNovia Capital, Mithril Capital Management, StarVest Partners, and Stingray Digital also participated in the funding.
AppDirect raised $50 million in February in a funding round led by Mithril Capital Management, doubling the company's valuation to $600 million at the time.
San Francisco-based AppDirect has raised a total of $245 million since it was founded in 2009, the company said.
AppDirect said it has over one million paid business subscribers, a 300 percent jump from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
WASHINGTON/TORONTO U.S. intelligence officials told a Congressional committee on Thursday they are reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab as senators raised concerns that Moscow might use the product to attack American computer networks.