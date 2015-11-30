SAN FRANCISCO AppDynamics, a maker of software to manage and analyze applications, has raised $158 million from investors, showing that some highly valued companies are still earning investor enthusiasm despite indications of a pullback in late-stage venture capital.

The new funding round, announced by the company on Monday, puts AppDynamics total financing at roughly $450 million.

The round was led by General Atlantic and Altimeter Capital, with participation from Adage Capital, Industry Ventures, Goldman Sachs and Cross Creek Advisors.

The financing comes despite a pullback in late-stage investing because of concerns over outsized valuations of some private tech companies.

The San Francisco-based company was previously valued at $1.1 billion. Its new valuation was not immediately available.

AppDynamics' customers include Citrix Systems Inc, eHarmony, Kraft Inc, NASDAQ Inc and Nike Inc.