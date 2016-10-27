Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Apple Inc said on Wednesday that its wireless AirPod headphones, which were supposed to hit the market this month, will be delayed.
The company did not specify the reason for the delay.
"We don't believe in shipping a product before it's ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers," Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said in an email to Reuters.
Apple unveiled the AirPod at the launch of the latest iPhone last month. The new iPhones come without the analog headphone jack.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.