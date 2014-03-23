As attacks grow, EU mulls banking stress tests for cyber risks
BRUSSELS The European Union is considering testing banks' defenses against cyber attacks, EU officials and sources said, as concerns grow about the industry's vulnerability to hacking.
Apple Inc shares could rise by 20 percent over the next year, fueled by sales of a new version of its iPhone smartphone that is expected to have a bigger screen, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron's.
The iPhone 6, expected in late summer or fall, is certain to have a bigger screen than earlier versions, which could give iPhone users a major reason to upgrade or win back people who switched to other devices, according to the article.
The article notes that Apple shares currently trade at a deep discount to the market.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sophie Hares)
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd indicated on Monday that its latest flagship Galaxy S smartphone could be delayed as it pledged to enhance product safety following an investigation into the cause of fires in its premium Note 7 devices.
LONDON Videogame series 'Resident Evil' goes back to its 'survival horror' roots for its new installment with players experiencing the new game from a first person perspective for the first time, according to Japanese videogame maker Capcom.