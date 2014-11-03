Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning an investor call on Monday ahead of a potential bond sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a banker working on the deal.
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) are arranging the call, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1tyu0Da)
Apple, which is yet to sell bonds in any other currency than dollars, is considering issuing in euros, the report said.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration may undertake trade actions to protect the U.S. semiconductor, shipbuilding and aluminum industries, citing national security concerns, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Tuesday.