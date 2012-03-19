Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in the demonstration room after the Apple event introducing the new iPad in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised on Monday to periodically review the company's dividend and share repurchase plans but his priority remains product innovation.

In a rare non-earnings teleconference, the CEO who replaced Steve Jobs after the iconic co-founder died in October told analysts the company had a "record" weekend for iPad sales, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)