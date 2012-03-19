SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised on Monday to periodically review the company's dividend and share repurchase plans but his priority remains product innovation.
In a rare non-earnings teleconference, the CEO who replaced Steve Jobs after the iconic co-founder died in October told analysts the company had a "record" weekend for iPad sales, without elaborating.
