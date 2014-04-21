A man uses his mobile phone in front of a giant advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics' new Galaxy S5 smartphone, at an art hall in central Seoul April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Apple Inc and Google Inc are wooing game developers to ensure that top game titles arrive first on devices powered by their respective operating system, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both the companies are trying to lure game developers by offering premium placement to these games on their app stores' home pages and features lists, the daily said. (r.reuters.com/nym68v)

Both Google and Apple were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Apple had struck a deal with Electronic Arts Inc last August to promote the game "Plants Vs Zombies 2" prominently in its App Store, and had a similar arrangement with ZeptoLab to promote the sequel to its popular puzzle game "Cut the Rope", which released in December, the Journal reported.

(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)