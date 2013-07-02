Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook addresses the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc has hired the former chief executive of French luxury group Yves Saint Laurent for "special projects" reporting to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul Deneve to Apple," spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said. "He'll be working on special projects as a vice president reporting directly to Tim Cook."

Deneve, who joined Yves Saint Laurent in 2011 after holding senior positions at fashion brands Courreges, Nina Ricci and Lanvin, held several sales and marketing jobs at Apple in Europe between 1990 and 1997.

It is unclear what special projects Deneve will be overseeing at Apple, which is still looking for someone to head its retail operations following the ouster of John Browett last year after less than a year on the job.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta. Editing by Andre Grenon)