A departmental store worker releases one unit of Apple's new iPad to a customer in Manhattan, New York, shortly after the 4G-ready tablet computer went on sale at midnight March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A customer looks at the new iPad at an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. The Apple branch in Hong Kong was the first in the region to open for online orders to avoid queuing confusion. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Staff await customers at an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. The Apple branch in Hong Kong was the first in the region to open for online orders to avoid queuing confusion. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man wearing a cardboard hat depicting Apple's new iPad reacts as he walks to purchase the tablet in front of the Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad went on a sale in Japan on Friday and more than 450 people waited on the line to purchase the new device in front of the shop prior to its opening. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man in a mask celebrates with Apple store's staff after purchasing new iPad at its Ginza store in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad went on a sale in Japan on Friday and more than 450 people waited on the line to purchase the new device in front of the shop prior to its opening. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's first new iPad buyer Ryu Watanabe poses after purchasing the tablet in front of the Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad went on a sale in Japan on Friday and more than 450 people had waited on the line to purchase the new device in front of the shop prior to its opening. Ryu had waited for the sale on the street since Wednesday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People sit on a street in front of an Apple store as they wait for the release of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dai Shimazaki folds his sleeping bag after waking up on a street in front of an Apple store as he waits for the sales of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. He had waited for the sale on the street since Wednesday night. The iPad's screen shows the countdown for the sales. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Passers-by look at a new iPad in a window display in an Apple store in Sydney March 15, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans hungry to get hold of the U.S. consumer giant's latest, 4G-ready tablet computer. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

People camp out on Fifth Avenue in New York outside Apple's Fifth Avenue Store to reserve spots for Apple's new iPad due for a March 16 release March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A sales assistant holds an Apple third generation iPad at an Apple reseller store in Singapore March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad proved to be another hot-seller on Friday, with hundreds queuing at stores across Asia to be the first to get their hands on the 4G-ready tablet computer as the company's share price hit $600 for the first time. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A sign advertises a spot for sale where people camp out on Fifth Avenue in New York outside Apple's Fifth Avenue Store to reserve spots for Apple's new iPad due for March 16 release March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Construction manager David Tarasenko (R) purchases the first new iPad from a store in Sydney, moments after midnight, March 16, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans hungry to get hold of the U.S. consumer giant's latest, 4G-ready tablet computer. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Construction manager David Tarasenko poses with the first new iPad from a store in Sydney, moments after midnight, March 16, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans hungry to get hold of the U.S. consumer giant's latest, 4G-ready tablet computer. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A customer checks his new iPad after purchasing it at a department store in Manhattan, New York, shortly after the 4G-ready tablet computer went on sale at midnight March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Raindrops are seen in front of an Apple logo outside an Apple store in Shanghai February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Apple Inc said it would host a conference call on Monday morning to discuss the outcome of discussions about its cash balance.

Apple has $98 billion in cash and securities, a hoard that has been drawing calls by investors to put the massive reserves to work.

Wall Street has increasingly bet that Apple will this year return cash to shareholders, taking their cue from Chief Executive Tim Cook's comments about "active discussions" at the top levels about the matter.

Cook recently said he had been "thinking very deeply" about investors' demands that the iPad and iPod maker return some of the cash to shareholders via a dividend.

"Frankly speaking, it's more than we need to run the company," Cook said at the annual shareholders meeting in February.

Analysts have said the return of cash to shareholders could take the form of a one-time dividend or share buyback to address a longstanding desire on the part of investors, while potentially opening the stock to a new class of investors who seek a dividend yield.

"A dividend makes sense," said Shaw Wu, analyst with Sterne Agee. The decision "is probably going to be pretty binary. It's going to be either yes or no. Many are hoping the answer is going to be yes.

"It's more likely they are considering it. I am not sure they are going to necessarily say it's to be effective immediately," Wu said.

On the possibility of a buyback, Wu said it would be possible, but the value to shareholders would be more questionable.

"The issue with (a) buyback is that the payback for investors is not as tangible. With a dividend, you get a check in the mail," Wu said.

Wu discounted the possibility of a stock split, saying it makes it more difficult to beat earnings consensus numbers.

Mounting anticipation over a buyback, along with hopes the newest iPad will keep sales momentum strong, helped propel Apple's stock to a record high this month past $600 a share.

The call, to be held at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Monday, will not provide an update on the current quarter nor will it touch upon any topics other than cash, Apple said in a statement on Sunday.

Apple declined to comment further on the press advisory.

(Reporting by Jessica Hall and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Dale Hudson and Leslie Adler)