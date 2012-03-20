A departmental store worker releases one unit of Apple's new iPad to a customer in Manhattan, New York, shortly after the 4G-ready tablet computer went on sale at midnight March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A customer looks at the new iPad at an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. The Apple branch in Hong Kong was the first in the region to open for online orders to avoid queuing confusion. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Staff await customers at an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. The Apple branch in Hong Kong was the first in the region to open for online orders to avoid queuing confusion. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man wearing a cardboard hat depicting Apple's new iPad reacts as he walks to purchase the tablet in front of the Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad went on a sale in Japan on Friday and more than 450 people waited on the line to purchase the new device in front of the shop prior to its opening. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man in a mask celebrates with Apple store's staff after purchasing new iPad at its Ginza store in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad went on a sale in Japan on Friday and more than 450 people waited on the line to purchase the new device in front of the shop prior to its opening. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's first new iPad buyer Ryu Watanabe poses after purchasing the tablet in front of the Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad went on a sale in Japan on Friday and more than 450 people had waited on the line to purchase the new device in front of the shop prior to its opening. Ryu had waited for the sale on the street since Wednesday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People sit on a street in front of an Apple store as they wait for the release of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dai Shimazaki folds his sleeping bag after waking up on a street in front of an Apple store as he waits for the sales of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. He had waited for the sale on the street since Wednesday night. The iPad's screen shows the countdown for the sales. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Passers-by look at a new iPad in a window display in an Apple store in Sydney March 15, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans hungry to get hold of the U.S. consumer giant's latest, 4G-ready tablet computer. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

People camp out on Fifth Avenue in New York outside Apple's Fifth Avenue Store to reserve spots for Apple's new iPad due for a March 16 release March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A sales assistant holds an Apple third generation iPad at an Apple reseller store in Singapore March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad proved to be another hot-seller on Friday, with hundreds queuing at stores across Asia to be the first to get their hands on the 4G-ready tablet computer as the company's share price hit $600 for the first time. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A sign advertises a spot for sale where people camp out on Fifth Avenue in New York outside Apple's Fifth Avenue Store to reserve spots for Apple's new iPad due for March 16 release March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Construction manager David Tarasenko (R) purchases the first new iPad from a store in Sydney, moments after midnight, March 16, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans hungry to get hold of the U.S. consumer giant's latest, 4G-ready tablet computer. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Construction manager David Tarasenko poses with the first new iPad from a store in Sydney, moments after midnight, March 16, 2012. Apple Inc's new iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday, greeted by throngs of fans hungry to get hold of the U.S. consumer giant's latest, 4G-ready tablet computer. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A customer checks his new iPad after purchasing it at a department store in Manhattan, New York, shortly after the 4G-ready tablet computer went on sale at midnight March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Raindrops are seen in front of an Apple logo outside an Apple store in Shanghai February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

SAN FRANCISCO An influential U.S. consumer watchdog is investigating online reports that Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) new iPad throws off an unusually large amount of heat and will publish its findings later on Tuesday.

Consumer Reports, which reviews everything from electronics to cars, noticed comments on online forums and on Apple's website about excessive heat from the new device, which went on sale Friday, and decided to look into the issue, a spokesman said.

The group will publish its findings on Tuesday after finishing a battery of tests, the spokesman added.

The third iteration of the iPad hit store shelves on Friday and about 3 million units moved in the first three days, a record first weekend for the tablet computer, launched in 2010.

Hundreds of comments posted on an Apple support website, here#17879177, centered on how the new iPad -- which sports a larger battery than its predecessor to power a sharper "retina" display screen and other bells and whistles -- could get uncomfortably warm.

"My new iPad ... definitely got significantly warm, almost too warm to hold warm, when running on LTE," rawwave commented on Friday. "Not even doing a lot of downloads (just browsing Twitter) but having the LTE radio on seemed to cause it to get noticeably hot."

An Apple spokeswoman said the iPad was "within our thermal specifications." The company's website lists the normal operating range for the new iPad as between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, or 0 to 35 degrees Celsius. It is designed to power down should that range be breached.

The company's shares were down 0.3 percent at $599.39 in afternoon trade.

The new iPad's battery is 70 percent bigger than the one in the previous version, said Kyle Wiens, chief executive of iFixit, a prominent Apple repair and parts supplier.

"It still has the same battery life," he said. "So it will run hotter."

The second-generation iPad 2 had a 25 watt-hour battery while the new iPad's battery has a capacity of 42.5 watt-hours, according to a tear-down analysis by iFixit.

Reviews have generally been good for a gadget that experts say falls short of being revolutionary, focusing on the iPad's ability to take advantage of faster 4G wireless technology as well as a sharper display.

On Friday, before comments about excessive heat began circulating online, Consumer Reports said in its preliminary review that the iPad was "shaping up as the best tablet yet."

(Reporting by Edwin Chan and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Andre Grenon and Gerald E. McCormick)