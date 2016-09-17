Momoko Toyotake tries to use Apple's new iPhone 7 (R) and 7 Plus after they went on sale at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man takes a picture of new iPhone 7 with another iPhone as the iPhone 7 goes on sale for the first time at Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Apple staff are silhouetted through the glass front of Australia's flagship store in the minutes leading up to the first sale of the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 in Sydney, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Apple customers wait in the rain outside the company's Australia's flagship store in the minutes leading up to the first sale of the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 in Sydney, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

People wait in line outside an Apple store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An Apple customer who camped overnight with a roll-up mattress waits outside Australia's flagship store in the minutes leading up to the first sale of the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 in Sydney, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Apple's new iPhone 7 is displayed after the new iPhone 7 went on sale at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Ayano Tominaga poses with her Apple's new iPhone 7 after purchasing it at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Apple employees cheer as the first customers to purchase new iPhone 7 walk in the door at Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The iPhone 7 Plus opens to the side during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS

An apple worker dances before the opening of Apple Inc. store for buying the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The iPhone 7 Plus' two 12 MP cameras are shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS

The iPhone 7 Plus' home button, a touch sensor, is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS

Jaime Gonzalez (yellow) first one to go into the apple store for buying the iPhone 7 smartphone in an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The iPhone 7 Plus' logic board is removed during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS

Customers buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside the Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers wait in line to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers enter Apple Inc. store to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone, in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A customer celebrates with Apple workers after buying the iPhone 7 smartphone outside an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The first customers to walk out of Australia's flagship Apple store with the new iPhone 7 react for the press in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Ayano Tominaga holds a cushion printed a portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on it, as she sits in queue for the release of Apple's new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Jaime Gonzalez (C) celebrates with Apple workers after buying the iPhone 7 smartphone outside an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers take a look at the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside of an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The new iWatch models are displayed inside of an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers go inside of an Apple Inc. store to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers take a look at the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside of an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man poses for a selfie as he looks at a new iPhone 7 smartphone inside of an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers wait in line to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone outside of Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A customer takes a look at the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside of an Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A customer falls down before going into the Apple store to buy the iPhone 7 in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New iPhone 7 smartphones arrive to be sold at an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A customer exits the Apple Inc. store during the sale of the new iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A customer holds up the iPhone 7 smartphone outside of the Apple Inc. store in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers wait in line to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone outside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A customer records on his iPhone his arrival to the Apple Inc. store to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside in New York, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Customers wait in line to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone outside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A customer buys the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A customer views the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People browse their phones as they wait in line to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone outside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Customers look at the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A customer buys the new iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Apple Inc. store is seen on the day of the new iPhone 7 smartphone launch in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Apple Inc. store is seen on the day of the new iPhone 7 smartphone launch in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Customers wait in line to buy the new iPhone 7 smartphone outside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The new iPhone 7 smartphone goes on sale inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SHANGHAI/SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO Apple employees enthusiastically counted down the last moments before stores from San Francisco to Shanghai opened on Friday to launch the iPhone 7, but the ranks of shoppers were notably thinner than in previous years.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fans assembled at stores around the world to be among the first to buy the iPhone 7, the retail phenomenon that accompanies the launch of the company's updated flagship product each year.

The tech giant announced earlier this week that the larger iPhone 7 Plus had sold out, prompting some who had set up camp outside Apple's marquee store in San Francisco to pack up their bags and head home.

To be sure, online pre-orders have made lines unnecessary for all but diehard fans, and in Chinese stores only those who had ordered in advance were queuing to collect.

Yet in markets like China, online interest in the new phone has also been muted, as cheaper local brands amp up their design and marketing.

Wu Ting, a 28-year-old from Nanjing, was surprised to find herself first in line at a downtown Apple store in Shanghai on Friday, a holiday in China.

"I found last year that there were crowds of people, but this year almost no one. I came an hour early thinking I'd have to wait a long time before getting seen," Wu said.

The stakes for the iPhone 7 are high after sales of the gadget dropped during two straight quarters this year, the first declines in its history. The iPhone is Apple's lifeblood, accounting for more than half of the company's revenue.

But some on Wall Street fear that the world's most valuable company is due for a disappointing year as the redesigned phone features largely incremental improvements, such as an enhanced camera and new headphone technology.

Sales in China will be a key harbinger for Apple's prospects: The success of the iPhone 6 in China propelled the company to record heights in 2014, while the 6S contributed to the company's first global revenue drop in over a decade earlier this year.

Apple will not release first-weekend sales of the phones this year, a break with previous policy. The figure has become a reflection of supply more than demand, the company said.

An index of searches on Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), China's most popular search engine, shows the new phone lagging both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5.

Apple's Greater China sales dropped by a third in April-June, albeit after more than doubling a year earlier, while its market share has fallen to around 7.8 percent, placing it fifth behind local rivals Huawei, OPPO and Vivo.

"From Steve Jobs to Tim Cook, Apple has never had any marketing strategy tailor-made for China," said Zhou Zhanggui, a Beijing-based strategic consultant. "Apple risks losing out more if it does not better cater to local demands in its marketing as well as product design."

In Beijing's fashionable Sanlitun shopping district, several people who had already grabbed new iPhone 7s were hawking them for a markup just outside a flagship store.

LOYAL FANS LINE UP IN SYDNEY

But Apple has not lost its shine for all customers.

Marcus Barsoum, a 16-year-old who described himself as a "diehard Apple fan," spent two nights camped outside the Sydney store. By morning, some 200 people were gathered in light rain to be the first customers globally to own iPhone 7s.

Weary but elated, Barsoum charged into the store at 8 a.m. to the cheers of Apple staff. He emerged with a matte black iPhone 7, although he had wanted a larger 7 plus in jet black.

"It feels great to be the first in the world to have the iPhone 7," he said. "It was 100 percent worth it."

Omar Nofal, a 26-year-old doctor in San Francisco, was all smiles as he emerged from the Apple Store with a silver iPhone 7, his first upgrade in four years. He said he was tempted to hold off until next year, when many predict Apple will redesign the iPhone to mark the gadget's 10th anniversary, but his phone has a cracked screen.

"I couldn't wait another year," he said.

(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING, Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG, Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Stephen Coates and Cynthia Osterman)