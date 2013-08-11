Investors bet on a quiet tech revolution in Europe
LONDON It's not banking or mining shares, but rather technology stocks, that have come up trumps in Europe this year and are poised to end the first quarter as the best-performing sector.
Apple Inc, the world's largest technology company, is expected to present its redesigned iPhone in September, according to technology blog AllThingsD.
The blog cited unnamed sources as saying that Apple will unveil its next smart phone at a special event on Sept 10.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Apple's iPhone launches are among the most-watched events on the tech industry calendar.
Reuters reported in June that Apple is exploring launching iPhones with bigger screens, as well as cheaper models in a range of colors, over the next year, according to several sources with knowledge of the matter.
The new iPhone would hit store shelves in time for the crucial holiday season.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON It's not banking or mining shares, but rather technology stocks, that have come up trumps in Europe this year and are poised to end the first quarter as the best-performing sector.
SEOUL/NEW YORK - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone as it battles to regain the market leadership it lost to Apple Inc after the embarrassing withdrawal of the fire-prone Note 7s.
TAIPEI Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco has successfully raised nearly $2.2 billion from new investors including Tianjin Jiarui Huixin Corporate Management Company and property developer Sunac China Holdings , stock market filings on Thursday showed.