Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc has launched a trade-in program in its U.S. retail stores for older models of its iPhone as it gears up for the launch of a new version of the smartphone, it said on Friday.
Apple will give customers a credit for their old phones to be used toward the purchase of a new model, an Apple spokeswoman said.
A thriving industry exists for older versions of smartphones, especially the iPhone, on websites such as eBay and Gazelle. Even broken iPhones can fetch as much as $125 from vendors, who resell them in the United States and internationally.
Gazelle Chief Executive Israel Ganot estimated the used smartphone and tablet market in the United States will reach $14 billion by 2015.
"So there's obviously a huge opportunity here for multiple players," he said.
Apple shares dipped nearly 1 percent to $487.46.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
LONDON Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.