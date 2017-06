FRANKFURT Shares in Loewe LOEG.DE rose 12 percent on Wednesday as traders pointed to market rumors that Apple (AAPL.O) plans to bid 4 euros ($5.4) a share for the company.

Shares in Loewe were up 12.2 percent at 6.40 a.m. ESTat 3.10 euros.

Loewe said that it was unaware of any bid by Apple.

(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh, Hakan Ersen and Harro ten Wolde and Jens Hack)