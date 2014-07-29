Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said it updated its MacBook Pro line of laptops with a high-resolution Retina display, faster processors and higher memory for a starting price of $1,299.
The world's largest technology company also lowered the price of its older 13-inch MacBook Pro by $100 to $1,099.
Apple shares were up marginally in premarket trading on Tuesday, after closing at $99.02 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.