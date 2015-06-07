Pedestrians are reflected in a logo of Sony Corp outside its showroom in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

NEW YORK Apple Inc will announce its new music streaming service on Monday, according to remarks by the chief executive of Sony Music, Doug Morris, VentureBeat reported on Sunday.

The announcement by Apple will be made during its Worldwide Developers Conference, VentureBeat said, citing remarks that Morris made in Cannes, France, at the Midem Music Industry Festival.

A spokesman for Apple declined to comment. Representatives for Sony Music could not be reached immediately.

As a music company, Sony Music's support would be important for the successful launch of a streaming service by Apple.

