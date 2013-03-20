People walk past the Apple logo near an Apple Store at a shopping area in central Beijing February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Intertrust Technologies Corp, a software firm owned by a group that includes Sony Corp and Royal Philips Electronics, said on Wednesday it has sued Apple Inc for infringing 15 patents relating to security.

The lawsuit covers devices such as the iPhone and iPad, Mac computers and laptops, Apple TV and services including iTunes, iCloud and the Apple App Store, Intertrust said in a statement that gave no dollar figure associated with the lawsuit.

Silicon Valley-based Intertrust develops and licenses digital rights management (DRM) software, which is used to protect and manage content rights for companies that distribute music, movies and other digital content.

The company listed major tech companies, from Microsoft Corp and Samsung Electronics to Nokia and HTC among its licensees. On its website, it said it became a joint venture owned by Sony, Philips and Stephens Inc in 2003.

"Apple makes many great products that use Intertrust`s inventions," Talal Shamoon, Intertrust`s chief executive officer, said in the statement. "We find it regrettable that we are forced to seek Court assistance to resolve this matter."

Apple declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Poornima Gupta in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Dan Grebler)